Each month we are joined by a representative from the UW-Baraboo/Sauk County to learn about the campus, upcoming events, available community programs and so much more!

This month we were happy to have Jessica Laeseke join the morning show. Jessica is the Regional Director of Continuing Education for the Southwest including UW-Baraboo/Sauk County, UW-Richland and UW-Rock County. Listen back as Jessica discussed all the opportunities to the area communities for continuing education through the campus.

1-30-17