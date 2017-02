Join us Under the Big Top at Circus World every Thursday at 7:15am with an encore show Fridays at 6:45am. You’ll hear the latest in Circus news from Scott O’Donnell, Dave SaLoutos, “Heavy” Burdick and other Circus World staff.

Learn about Circus World’s Stupendous 2017 Big Top Shows. Stay up-to-date on the Colossal Baraboo Circus Homecoming and Gigantic Big Top Parade, both coming to Baraboo this July!