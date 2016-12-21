Live Broadcast from McFarlanes’ in Sauk City

Listen to our most recent archived Mornings at McFarlanes’ episodes:

(We make every effort to upload current broadcasts as soon as we can after their initial airing)

12-21-16

It’s a Special Holiday Music edition of the show! Join as we celebrate local musicians and their unique renditions of classic Holiday songs as well as some original music that you are sure to enjoy. Featuring Music from Beth Kille, Adrian Smith, Corey Matthew Hart, Sunspot, Michael Bryant and More!

Part 1

Part 2

Hosted Weekly by Rauel LaBreche

Rauel LaBreche is the Information Services Director at McFarlane Mfg. Company Inc. and is responsible for their all their information technology infrastructure as well as most of the advertising media that is produced for the retail division at McFarlanes’. Rauel also has a long history of working in the Arts. He has a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Stage Direction and has directed plays at University, High School and Community Theatre levels. Before joining McFarlanes’ great team he was the Operations Manager for the Wisconsin Union Theater in Madison for 10 years where he worked with a wide variety of Student, Non-Profit and Faculty organizations. He volunteers in the Sauk Prairie area by working with area arts organizations like the Sauk Prairie Theater Guild and River Arts Incorporated and serves on the Executive Board of Directors for the Sauk Prairie Chamber of Commerce and volunteers with organizations around the community such as 6:8; Sauk Prairie Against Hunger, and the Friends of the Library in Prairie du Sac. He feels blessed by all the connections that he has made over the years and is using that network to bring a variety of guests to the show from week to week.

He and his wife Ann have lived in Prairie du Sac for over 25 years and are proud to call it home. They raised two wonderful kids there (Elisabeth & Josiah) as well as their “Three Musketeer Beagles” Porthos, Aramis, and Athos, so they know from personal experience that it’s a GREAT place to raise a family.

Past Episodes:

4-6-16

The premiere Episode of Mornings at McFarlanes’

Thanks to our guests Sarah Ramthun of 6:8 ministries and Jeff Smith of WRPQ for joining us for our premiere episode of Mornings at McFarlanes‘.

4-13-16

Thanks to our guest Mark Kreuger the Lawn & Garden Department Manager of McFarlanes’.

4-20-16

Thanks to guests Dan Ederer, Assistant Sales Manager of McFarlanes’ and Jack Accola representing the World Craniofacial Foundation.

4-27-16

Thanks to guest Lindsey Geise-Juarez the Executive Director of River Arts Inc. Lindsey and Rauel discussed all the events that River Arts Inc. is sponsoring around the Sauk Prairie Area via venues at the River Arts Center and River Arts on Water Street. More info is available at www.riverartsinc.org

5-4-16

Thanks to our guests David Sadek, Service Manager at McFarlanes’ and Brad Anderson, of the Ag Equipment Sales Department at McFarlane’s as well. Rauel and David discussed McFarlanes’ immense Service Center. Brad and Rauel dove into the Tractor and Ag Equipment selection at the store and how it has evolved over the years.

5-10-16

Thanks to Tywana German, executive director of the Sauk Prairie Chamber of Commerce for joining us for a special Tuesday edition of Mornings at McFarlanes’. Rauel and Tywana discuss all the wonderful upcoming events in the Sauk Prairie area.

5-11-16

Also Thanks to our Wednesday guest, Cliff Thompson, Superintendent of Sauk Prairie Schools who chatted with Rauel about the State of our area schools, challenges we face, and efforts that need to be celebrated.

5-18-16

Thanks to Guest was Gerald Strunz – Sauk Prairie Chief of Police. Discussion covered a broad range of topics including the Chief’s career as a Police Officer as well as some historic background on our combined force in Sauk Prairie (which is the oldest of its kind in the State) and challenges that our Officers face in the community.

5-25-16

Our guest was Rod Spillane – Youth pastor for over 17 years at Graceway Church in Prairie du Sac. Rauel and Rod talked about the stresses and concerns that youth face today and how he’s seen those issues change, but more importantly, stay the same over the years. We also talked about how God’s plan in our lives can usually only be apparent one step at a time. So learning to trust and rely upon a relationship with Christ can really make a difference as kids move from childhood into adulthood.

6-1-16

Our Guest Aaron Pape, Conservation Coordinator with Sauk County Conservation, Planning, & Zoning Commission will join us to talk about the upcoming Clean Sweep Program and the Specialty Crop Tour being conducted in Sauk County.

6-2-16

Part 1

Part 2

Guests for Thursday’s Special Edition of Mornings were Norm Burgeson, Fritz Wyttenbach, and Stan Theis talking about Honor for Heroes and the Project Eagles’ Wings initiative which is trying to raise money for Badger Honor Flight costs so that area residents and beyond can take advantage of this great program for honoring veterans of foreign wars. Norm Burgeson talked specifically about a program here at McFarlanes’ that is contributing to that cause through the manufacturing of a special edition Incite Universal Tillage Tool.

6-8-16

Briana Yanke from the Bank of Prairie du Sac was on to talk about their June Dairy month and 100th anniversary activities. John Ramthun also joined the show to discuss the Fire on the River event coming up in July.

6-15-16

Part 1

Part 2

Phillippe Coquard from Wollershiem Winery will be our guest and talking about new offerings at the Winery since opening their new distillery as well as the history of Wollershiem Winery and how a French boy (Pillippe) came to be a nationally renowned Winemaker in Wisconsin.

6-22-16

Part 1

Part 2

Zach Dahl and Peter Vanderhagen joined us to talk about the Sauk Prairie Young Connection and The Sauk Prairie Instagram Challenge. We talked about each of these programs in depth and how community members can be a part of them.

6-29-16

Part 1

Part 2

Kyle Crosby, the Unit Director at the Boys & Girls Club of West Central WI – Baraboo/Sauk County Unit, and Karen Desanto, the Executive Director at the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central WI, joined to talk about all the activities and programs going on in the Sauk Co. Area as well as a special fund raising initiative being done via the True Value Foundation.

7-6-16

Part 1

Part 2

This week we’ll have two guests. Sue Dohm will be joining us to talk about Organic Farming and her efforts with our area’s Farmer’s Market. Sue and her Husband Fritz, are Master Gardners committed to bringing the best quality produce to our area that’s possible to grow. Also, Cathy Lins from Durward’s Glen will be updating us on events and changes going on at one of the Area’s premiere retreat locations.

7-13-16

Part 1

Part 2

Tywana German from the Sauk Prairie Chamber of Commerce was our guest as we talked about all the economic development going on in Sauk Prairie. New and Old Businesses and their plans for the future will be our main topic of discussion.

7-20-16

Lindsey Geise-Juarez joined the show to talk about the 2016-17 season at River Arts Inc as well as a very special event happening in July.

7-27-16

Part 1

Part 2

Jody Ballweg, a 29 year veteran with Culver’s Franchising, was our guest as we celebrated Culver’s Anniversary. We looked back over the years and talked about how much the Butter Burger has “grown up” during her tenure and beyond. Custard anyone? Cancer.

Special Tuesday Episode – 7-26-16

Part 1

Part 2

This special edition broadcast features Jeffrey Boll. Jeff is an insurance agent with Modern Woodmen by day and a crusader against Cancer in his off hours. Jeff talks about the upcoming Relay for Life Event in Sauk Prairie and how all of us can be a part of the fight against Cancer.

8-3-16

Guests were Mary Dickey – Local artist and founding member of Riverside Players AKA the Sauk Prairie Theatre Guild. Marita Kelter – Assistant Director of SPTG’s Current production of “The Putnam Co. 25th Annual Spelling Bee” as well as a gifted artist, singer and actress. Olive Ostrowsky (AKA Lindsey Geise Juarez) Character in “Putnam Co . . .” and also Exec Director of River Arts Inc.

8-10-16

Part 1

Part 2

Aaron Pape joins us again from Sauk County Conservation and Zoning to talk about what’s going on in our area to promote conservation of resources as well as great opportunities to learn more about techniques being used throughout the county to promote good stewardship of our resources.

8-17-16

Phyllis Both from University of Wisconsin Extension joined us to talk about Master Gardner training available in Baraboo. Classes for those interested in the program begin in September and Phyllis talked about all the things that students learn from participating in the “Green Thumb University”.

8-24-16

Helen Campbell joined us to talk about an upcoming Golf event being held as a fundraiser for the Ruth Culver Library in Prairie du Sac. Helen is a long time member of the Library Board and shared lots of history regarding the library’s growth over the last 20 years.

8-31-16

Rauel LaBreche and ‘Mornings at McFarlanes’ was live from the 63rd Annual Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa.

Listen back to all the great guests who joined Rauel.

8am

Part 1

Part 2

10am

Noon

9-6-16

Part 1

Part 2

Special Edition with Elise Moser – Author of “What Milly Did” a children’s biography of Milly Zantow, a Sauk City resident that pioneered the recycling of Plastics by developing the system that is used around the world today to classify plastics into groups that allow for efficient recycling.

9-7-16

Part 1

Part 2

Rick Chamberlain and Bob Novak from SACAA (Sauk Area Climate Awareness and Action) will be on hand to talk about alternative energy and all the interesting projects they are initiating in our area.

9-13-16

Another Special Edition Broadcast with Sauk Prairie Sports Boosters. Amanda Ringold and Amy Jorgenson joined to on talk about special programming and fund raising efforts planned for Homecoming weekend and beyond.

9-14-16

Part 1

Part 2

Kyle Crosby and Karen DeSanto joined our show to talk more about Boys and Girls Clubs of South Central Wisconsin and all of the exciting Fall programming that they have scheduled for this school year.

9-20-16

Jody Kapp with the Sauk Prairie Area Historical Society joined the show to talk about their upcoming Dam Tours and other programs and exhibits that they have at the Museum. Harlan Klepper, retired Prairie du Sac Dam employee, also dropped by to discuss his experiences and history of the Dam.

9-21-16

Part 1

Part 2

Cathy Lins from Durward’s Glen joins us again to talk about special Fall programs that are coming up and one of the area’s most beautiful fall destinations. If you’re looking for a fantastic place to see Wisconsin Color in all its glory check out Durward’s Glenn and this show.

9-28-16

Part 1

Part 2

Wayne Whitemarsh, McFarlanes’ Sporting Goods Manager will joined to talk about Fall Hunting as well as share some stories about some of his adventures AND give a preview of special events and offerings that he’s organizing for the next few months.

10-5-16

Part 1

Part 2

Jeff Boll and Dale Gullickson from the Sauk Prairie Optimists Club joined to talk about the Optimist organization, it’s goals and events as well as a look back at some significant events in the local chapter’s history. If you need to cultivate a more positive outlook, this show is for you.

10-11-16 – Special Edition

Part 1

Part 2

Sheriff Chip Meister joined us to talk about the upcoming Triad Car Care Clinic here at McFarlanes’. Sheriff Meister shared details about that event as well as other information important to Sauk Prairie and Sauk County Residents.

10-12-16

Part 1

Part 2

Luke Schulte, from the Bank of Prairie du Sac was our guest and the topic was current issues in agriculture business and banking and how the Bank can be of service.

10-13-16 – Special Edition

Part 1

Part 2

Quinn Adkins, Director of Menu Development and Executive Chef of Culver’s. Quinn’s job duties encompass all aspects of food and beverage for the Culver’s brand, including the development of new menu items. We’ll also talked about a special event coming up to celebrate – wait for it – CHEESE CURDS!!!

10-19-16

MaCall Tourdot, the new Retail, Tourism, and Promotions Director at the Sauk Prairie Chamber of Commerce, joined to talk about her background, her perspective on her new job responsibilities, and her plans for the upcoming year here in Sauk Prairie. This show was broadcasted live from the Chamber’s Visitor Center.

10-20-16

Part 1

Part 2

Al Treinen joined us to talk about the incredible Treinen Farm Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch. Al discussed the conception of this year’s design, all the fun events coming up and how the Maze is created. For more details and to see this year’s design, check out treinenfarm.com.

10-26-16

Beth Hays, Youth Services Librarian at the Ruth Culver Community Library, joined us to talk about Children’s programming at the Library and some of the goals and events that are planned for this Fall and BEYOND.

Part 1

Part 2

11-2-16

Anni Mauch joined us to talk about two excellent programs in the Sauk Prairie area. First we talked about a program coming up on Nov 5th. The 7th annual Grade School Partners in Education silent auction event at the Dorf Haus. We discussed that group and how they raised $100k for the new playground at Grand Avenue. We also touch on another program that Anni coordinates – the Dollars for Scholars Program at Sauk Prairie High School.

Part 1

Part 2

11-9-16

Part 1

Part 2

Bill Levers, our Sales Manager for Power Equipment and Farm Machinery joined to talk about all the equipment available from Chainsaws to Snow Blowers. Specials going on as well as things to consider when making a purchase.

11-16-16

Dr. James Smith, maestro of the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra, joined us to talk about that organization, his background and a VERY special concert coming up at the River Arts Center on November 19th.

Part 1

Part 2

11-17-16 – Special Edition

We were joined my MaCall Tourdot, the Tourism Promotions Director of the Sauk Prairie Chamber of Commerce, to talk about two great holiday events taking place this weekend. We also discussed a great way you can help support local businesses through the holiday season.

11-23-16

Carol Gugnon, Food Pantry Manager for the Sauk Prairie Food Pantry, joined us for a very special Thanksgiving broadcast to talk about how our community can help to make the holidays brighter for those in need. We talked about services that they offer, and how you can help.

Part 1

Part 2

11-30-16

Jody Kapp, with the Sauk Prairie Area Historical Society returned to our program to fill our heads with dancing visions of holiday goodies as the Tripp Heritage Museum in downtown Prairie du Sac prepares to host Wisconsin Public Television’s Inga Witscher of “Around the Farm Table” on Saturday, December 10. Jody joined us in our Sauk City Studio and Inga joined us by phone as we talk about this exciting event!

Part 1

Part 2

12-1-16 – Special Edition

Ann and Paul Wolter from the Sauk County Historical Society joined us on this special Thursday Edition of the show. We’ll talked about a couple of wonderful Holiday events they have planned. First, on December 3rd the Baraboo Holiday Tour of Homes and then on December 10th, the Edwardian Christmas celebration. Find out more about these exciting events and more!

12-7-16

Lindsey Juarez, Executive Director of River Arts Incorporated, joined the show to talk about a very special Holiday concert at the RAC featuring the Neophonic Jazz Band. She’ll also highlighted special events at River Arts on Water, and gave us an update on building plans for that facility, all made possible by our community and its support of the Arts.

Part 1

Part 2

12-14-16

Michelle Pare and the “Main Street Melodies” joined the show to perform some great music and talk about their group.