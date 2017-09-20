Free helicopter flights? Yes please! Join Baraboo’s all new 99.7 MAX FM at Leatherberry Acres this Saturday, September 23rd for a MAX FM Family Fun Day! Gates open at 10am and the fun lasts all day with your chance to win FREE Fly High Helicopter Tours over Leatherberry Acres (registration for drawings will wrap up by 11:30am so show up early. Flights will run from 11am to 2pm)!

Keep the family entertained all day with the 12-acre corn maze, children’s corn maze, wagon rides to and from the pumpkin patch and one free pumpkin per paid admission, strawbale maze, games, barrel train rides, strawbale pyramids, seed chute slides, petting zoo, horseshoe pits, and much more! Jose’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant will also be onsite serving lunch and MAX FM will be broadcasting live from 11am to 2pm!

This MAX FM Family Fun Day is sponsored by Leatherberry Acres, Fly High Helicopter Tours, Jose’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant, and Ski-Hi Fruit Farm!