//Maddy’s Weekend To-Do List (October 20-22):

What: Trick or Treat with the Big Cats

Where: Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue, 305 Pine St., Rock Springs

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10 AM-5 PM One-of-a-kind experience with lots of candy, Halloween decorations, spooky music and 27 lions, tigers and leopards. Lunch and dinner available–burgers, brats, hot dogs, chili, hot chocolate, and more! Free but donations are appreciated. For more information, visit www.wisconsinbigcats.org

What: MaCabre V Where: Circus World Museum

When: Friday and Saturday, 7 PM Two nights of frightfully silly and scary one act plays written by local writers. Admission $5. For more information, visit www.cabtheatre.com

What: People Helping People Fall Festival and Bake Sale

Where: 805 Broadway St.

When: Friday and Saturday, 10 AM-3 PM Pulled pork sandwiches, BBQ chicken sandwiches, grilled burgers, brats, hot dogs, chips, soda, apple cider, coffee, water and baked goods galore! Proceeds benefit the Adopt-A-Family program. Delivery available! For more information, visit www.phpofwisconsin.org

What: Dinner at Delton Fire Hall

Where: Delton Fire Department (45 Miller Drive)

When: Friday, 4-8 PM or until food runs out All you can eat! Famous fried catfish, rotisserie chicken, and sides–including Firehouse Baked Beans. Adults $10; Kids under 12 $7; Baby firefighters under 3 Free.

What: 2017 Fall Art Tour

When: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 10 AM-6 PM Visit the studios of over 50 Wisconsin artists–weavers, painters, woodworkers, and more–in Mineral Point, Spring Green, Dodgeville, and Baraboo. For more information, visit www.fallarttour.com

What: Zoo Appreciation Weekend

Where: Ochsner Park Zoo (903 Park St.) When: Saturday and Sunday, 12-4 PM Join the zoo staff as they say, “Thanks for a great summer!” Special fall-themed animal enrichment activities and zookeeper chats. What: 2nd Annual Find Your Pulse Half Marathon, 5K and Kids 1-Mile Run

Where: Sauk County Fairgrounds When: Saturday, 7 AM All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of West Central WI. Kids are invited to wear costumes. Activities include live music, bounce house, root beer floats, fall crafts, cookie decorating, trick-or-treating and more. For more information, visit www.baraboopulse.com.

What: Walleye Dinner

Where: North Freedom American Legion; 106 E. Walnut St.

When: Saturday, 4-7:30 PM Dinner includes walleye fillets, potato wedges, dinner rolls, coleslaw, baked beans, ice cream, and coffee or milk. $11/plate. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/post172

What: Harvest Hoedown at the Ranch

Where: Wild Rose Ranch, County Road W

When: Sunday, 10 AM-6 PM Vendors/shopping, live music, raffles, therapy riding demos, apple pie and country fixin’s, Heavenly Smoked Roasters, visit the ponies, caramel apples, pumpkins, country dancing with a professional caller, presentations, and a Packers Lounge with the game on a big screen. For more information, visit www.barabooriverequineassistedtherapies.org