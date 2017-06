We are proud to have the Baraboo National Bank serving as the Lead Broadcast Sponsor for the 5th Annual Big Top Parade!

The Parade steps off 11am on Saturday, July 22nd. Pre-Parade coverage begins at 10am.

For a full list of events and details check out their website: Big Top Parade

While we anxiously wait for this year’s parade check out the 2016 Big Top Parade.