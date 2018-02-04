//The Joy of Text





Everyone has that crazy love story. Sometimes it is happy, and sometimes it isn’t. No matter how it ended up, this is your chance to come out a winner! Simply fill out the form below and tell us about your most memorable Heartbeat or Heartbreak story. We will painstakingly review each entry and choose the best from each category on Tuesday, February 13th. Here’s what you could win:

1 HEARTBEAT winner will receive:

$200 Stay at Chula Vista Resort

$160 Couples massage at Spa Serenity

$100 in floral or gifts from Blooms Unfold

$100 Gift certificate to Jeweler’s Edge

$100 Gift certificate from Kaminski’s Chop House

1 HEARTACHE winner will receive:

$200 Stay at Chula Vista Resort

$160 Single massage at Spa Serenity

$100 in floral or gifts from Blooms Unfold

$100 Gift Certificate to Jeweler’s Edge

$100 Meal from Kaminski’s Chop House





By submitting your entry, you are giving permission for MAX FM to read your story on the air and to post it online. Only the names of the entrants will be used on air. Names provided in your entry will be changed or deleted.

For full contest rules, please click here.