Derleth Chapter a Week

WRPQ is proud to feature this weekly presentation remembering the work of the great August Derleth.

The show is presented by the August Derleth Society. The non-profit organization headquartered in Sauk City was formed in 1978 to encourage the Study of Derleth’s work and preserve the memory of the Wisconsin writer, editor, naturist, environmentalist and teacher. For more details please visit newderleth.org.

The show airs weekly on Wednesday after Mornings at McFarlanes’ with a replay on Sunday morning at 8am.

Episode 1 – 5-31-17