Cheech and Chong at Crystal Grand

Cheech and Chong are bringing their hilarious routine to Crystal Grand in Wisconsin Dells on July 15th!

WRPQ has 2 ways for you to WIN TICKETS!!!

-TUNE IN on Monday and Tuesday, July 10th/11th at 7:10AM and 8:10AM. When we tell you to call be the 9th caller and YOU WIN!

-ENTER your name and email address. On Wednesday, July 12th at Noon; TWO lucky winners will be drawn and announced on Facebook.

*Must be 18 or over to Win or Attend the show

CLICK HERE for the show details and to purchase tickets.

2017-07-07T15:17:06+00:00