Baraboo Thunderbirds
Sports Broadcast Schedule
99.7FM & AM740 WRPQ Radio Broadcasts
Schedule subject to change without notice.
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Tuesday
|November 22nd
|7:30PM
|Girls Basketball @ Reedsburg
|Tuesday
|November 29th
|7:30PM
|Boys Basketball @ Sauk Prairie
|Friday
|December 2nd
|7:30PM
|Girls Basketball vs. DeForest
|Saturday
|December 3rd
|2:30PM
|Boys Basketball vs. Mt. Horeb
|Tuesday
|December 6th
|7:30PM
|Boys Basketball vs. DeForest
|Friday
|December 9th
|7:30PM
|Girls Basketball @ Mt. Horeb
|Thursday
|December 15th
|7:30PM
|Girls Basketball vs. Oregon
|Friday
|December 16th
|7:30PM
|Boys Basketball @ Portage
|Tuesday
|December 20th
|7:30PM
|Boys Basketball @ Stoughton
|Thursday
|December 22nd
|7:30PM
|Wrestling vs DeForest
|Thursday
|January 5th
|7:30PM
|Girls Basketball vs. Waunakee
|Friday
|January 6th
|7:30PM
|Boys Basketball @ Reedsburg
|Tuesday
|January 10th
|7:30PM
|Girls Basketball @ Portage
|Thursday
|January 12th
|7:30PM
|Boys Basketball vs. Waunakee
|Friday
|January 13th
|7:30PM
|Girls Basketball vs. Sauk Prairie
|Thursday
|January 19th
|7:30PM
|Girls Basketball vs. Portage
|Tuesday
|January 24th
|7:30PM
|Girls Basketball @ Sauk Prairie
|Friday
|January 27th
|7:30PM
|Boys Basketball vs. Sauk Prairie
|Saturday
|January 28th
|7:30PM
|Girls Basketball vs. Reedsburg
|Tuesday
|January 31st
|7:30PM
|Girls Basketball @ DeForest
|Friday
|February 3rd
|7:30PM
|Girls Basketball vs. Mt. Horeb
|Saturday
|February 4th
|9:00AM
|Conference Wrestling @ Monona Grove
|Tuesday
|February 7th
|7:30PM
|Boys Basketball vs Portage
|Thursday
|February 9th
|7:30PM
|Girls Basketball @ Edgewood
|Friday
|February 10th
|7:30PM
|Boys Basketball @ DeForest
|Thursday
|February 16th
|7:30PM
|Girls Basketball @ Waunakee
|Friday
|February 17th
|7:30PM
|Boys Basketball vs. Reedsburg
|Thursday
|February 23rd
|7:30PM
|Boys Basketball @ Sauk Prairie