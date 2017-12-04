//A Very Sauk Prairie Christmas 2017

Saturdays in December join us LIVE from the 99.7 Max FM Studio at McFarlanes in Sauk City. Each show has a special theme and Rauel LaBreche is joined each week by a special guest and musical performer.

Each show is from 10-11am. Join us in person at McFarlanes in Sauk City or tune in on 99.7 FM or stream LIVE from you computer or phone!

December 2nd – “Christmas in Sauk Prairie”

Tywanna German, Executive Director of the Sauk Prairie Chamber of Commerce talks with us about all the holiday events going on in our area throughout December as well as some helpful ways to save money and shop local all at the same time. Music from Wrannock. Lisa Hartman and Mike Mossman perform traditional Celtic tunes and songs on tin whistle guitar and vocals.