2017 Christmas Light Parade

Baraboo TV43 and 99.7 MAX FM will be broadcasting the 2017 Downtown Light Parade presented by Pizza Ranch.
Our lead broadcast sponsor is Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells.
Don’t miss a moment of the Holiday excitement! The parade steps off at 6PM, but join Keri Olson and Mike Ganger for the one hour pre-parade show LIVE at 5:ooPM.
How to Watch:
Baraboo TV 43/Cable Channel 10
Live on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/997maxfm/
Or on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDR_2d8Z8JgrfIhlypVpUwQ/featured
How to Listen:
LISTEN LIVE on 99.7 MAX FM / 740AM also Streaming live at 997MaxFM.com or the FREE App!