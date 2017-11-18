2017 Christmas Light Parade

2017 Christmas Light Parade

Baraboo TV43 and 99.7 MAX FM will be broadcasting the 2017 Downtown Light Parade presented by Pizza Ranch.

Our lead broadcast sponsor is Ho-Chunk Gaming Wisconsin Dells.

Don’t miss a moment of the Holiday excitement!  The parade steps off at 6PM, but join Keri Olson and Mike Ganger for the one hour pre-parade show LIVE at 5:ooPM.

How to Watch:

Baraboo TV 43/Cable Channel 10

Live on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/997maxfm/

Or on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDR_2d8Z8JgrfIhlypVpUwQ/featured

How to Listen:

LISTEN LIVE on 99.7 MAX FM / 740AM also Streaming live at 997MaxFM.com or the FREE App!

Special broadcast sponsorship by WCCU Credit Union

Big thanks to our participating broadcast sponsors:

